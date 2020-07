Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse fire pit hot tub internet access package receiving playground

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome home to Avery Place Villas in Orlando, Florida. Our gorgeous apartment home community is centrally located for your convenience. With easy access to the State Route 408 East-West Expressway, you're just minutes from your favorite restaurants, shopping centers, parks, Disney World, and The Orlando International Airport! If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place.