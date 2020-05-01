200 SE 2nd Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court carport clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table hot tub media room sauna yoga

Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment! Check out my website, seagroveapartments(dot)com and fill out the form!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Open Concept Kitchen with Floor to Ceiling Windows



Quartz countertops



Chef's kitchen islands



Incredible Views



Ceramic tile floors



Signature vertical spa



Penthouses Available



NEST thermostats



Stainless steel appliances



Spacious Bedrooms



Hansgrohe Fixtures



Spacious balconies



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



24-hour concierge



Gameroom with billiards



Community Room



Demonstration kitchen with Wine Lockers



Outstanding Customer Service



Heated Saltwater Swimming pool and landscaped deck



Fitness Club



24 Hour Wellness Center



On-site Whole Foods Market



Bocce Ball Court



Reservable Treatment Rooms



Outdoor Entertainment Kitchen



Theatre Room



Outdoor Gaming Lounge



Meditation Deck with Yoga Lawn and Bay Views



Fire Pit Lounge



Sauna



Specialty Studio with Yoga, Spin, & Crossfit



Wine Lockers



24-Hour On Demand Package Delivery & Dry Cleaning Lockers



Walking distance to Bayfront Park



Adjacent to Metromover station



Pet Friendly



Stunning Architecture