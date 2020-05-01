200 SE 2nd Ave

Amenities
Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment! Check out my website, seagroveapartments(dot)com and fill out the form!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Open Concept Kitchen with Floor to Ceiling Windows
Quartz countertops
Chef's kitchen islands
Incredible Views
Ceramic tile floors
Signature vertical spa
Penthouses Available
NEST thermostats
Stainless steel appliances
Spacious Bedrooms
Hansgrohe Fixtures
Spacious balconies
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24-hour concierge
Gameroom with billiards
Community Room
Demonstration kitchen with Wine Lockers
Outstanding Customer Service
Heated Saltwater Swimming pool and landscaped deck
Fitness Club
24 Hour Wellness Center
On-site Whole Foods Market
Bocce Ball Court
Reservable Treatment Rooms
Outdoor Entertainment Kitchen
Theatre Room
Outdoor Gaming Lounge
Meditation Deck with Yoga Lawn and Bay Views
Fire Pit Lounge
Sauna
Specialty Studio with Yoga, Spin, & Crossfit
Wine Lockers
24-Hour On Demand Package Delivery & Dry Cleaning Lockers
Walking distance to Bayfront Park
Adjacent to Metromover station
Pet Friendly
Stunning Architecture