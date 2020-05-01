All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 200 SE 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
200 SE 2nd Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:15 AM

200 SE 2nd Ave

200 Southeast 2nd Avenue · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Miami Central Business District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Miami Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment! Check out my website, seagroveapartments(dot)com and fill out the form!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Open Concept Kitchen with Floor to Ceiling Windows 

Quartz countertops

Chef's kitchen islands

Incredible Views

Ceramic tile floors 

Signature vertical spa

Penthouses Available 

NEST thermostats

Stainless steel appliances

Spacious Bedrooms 

Hansgrohe Fixtures

Spacious balconies

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

24-hour concierge

Gameroom with billiards

Community Room

Demonstration kitchen with Wine Lockers

Outstanding Customer Service

Heated Saltwater Swimming pool and landscaped deck

Fitness Club

24 Hour Wellness Center

On-site Whole Foods Market

Bocce Ball Court

Reservable Treatment Rooms

Outdoor Entertainment Kitchen

Theatre Room

Outdoor Gaming Lounge

Meditation Deck with Yoga Lawn and Bay Views

Fire Pit Lounge

Sauna 

Specialty Studio with Yoga, Spin, & Crossfit

Wine Lockers

24-Hour On Demand Package Delivery & Dry Cleaning Lockers

Walking distance to Bayfront Park

Adjacent to Metromover station

Pet Friendly

Stunning Architecture

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 SE 2nd Ave have any available units?
200 SE 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 SE 2nd Ave have?
Some of 200 SE 2nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 SE 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
200 SE 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 SE 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 SE 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 200 SE 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 200 SE 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 200 SE 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 SE 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 SE 2nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 200 SE 2nd Ave has a pool.
Does 200 SE 2nd Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 200 SE 2nd Ave has accessible units.
Does 200 SE 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 SE 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 SE 2nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane
Miami, FL 33133
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity