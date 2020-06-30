All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Modera Skylar

1444 NW 14th Ave · (951) 482-8996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 6 weeks free! Virtual tours available! --- Now offering up to 6 weeks free on select apartments with move-ins through 8/31/20. Must be a 12-month lease.*
Location

1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL 33125
Allapattah

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1408 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 1608 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 2008 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2002 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 1405 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 0510 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Skylar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
concierge
fire pit
internet access
package receiving
What if you could wake up each day feeling as if you lived in a resort? With a stunning view ahead of you, a rooftop pool above you, beautiful blue waters beside you, and an acclaimed beach mere minutes from you?You can. All you have to do is make Modera Skylar your new home.Located in the River District of downtown Miami, Modera Skylar offers a variety of spacious Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom homes. All homes incorporate the kinds of amenities and services youd expect in your perfect apartment, including wood-inspired floors, 9 foot ceilings, two full bathrooms, private balconies, as well as stunning views of downtown Miami, the Marlins Stadium, and the private marina a welcome reminder of your location in the heart of one of the countrys hottest locations. Of course, life in such a hotspot means embracing all the excitement and conveniences that come with it. At Modera Skylar, this means exploring the arts scene in the Wynwood Arts District, turning up the heat on South Beach, taking a picturesque stroll riverside, and hitting the books at the University of Miami School of Medicine, conveniently located just across the street. And when you want to unwind at home, Modera Skylar makes it easy. Just take a dip in the rooftop pool or hot tub, go jogging in the gym, or have a movie-theater experience in the media lounge.This is not your everyday apartment. This is a place beckoning you to live a remarkable life. So come, let Modera Skylar transport you today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered garage 1 free space, additional spaces $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Modera Skylar have any available units?
Modera Skylar has 23 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Skylar have?
Some of Modera Skylar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Skylar currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Skylar is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 weeks free! Virtual tours available! --- Now offering up to 6 weeks free on select apartments with move-ins through 8/31/20. Must be a 12-month lease.*
Is Modera Skylar pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Skylar is pet friendly.
Does Modera Skylar offer parking?
Yes, Modera Skylar offers parking.
Does Modera Skylar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Skylar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Skylar have a pool?
Yes, Modera Skylar has a pool.
Does Modera Skylar have accessible units?
No, Modera Skylar does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Skylar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Skylar has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

