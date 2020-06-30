Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly concierge fire pit internet access package receiving

What if you could wake up each day feeling as if you lived in a resort? With a stunning view ahead of you, a rooftop pool above you, beautiful blue waters beside you, and an acclaimed beach mere minutes from you?You can. All you have to do is make Modera Skylar your new home.Located in the River District of downtown Miami, Modera Skylar offers a variety of spacious Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom homes. All homes incorporate the kinds of amenities and services youd expect in your perfect apartment, including wood-inspired floors, 9 foot ceilings, two full bathrooms, private balconies, as well as stunning views of downtown Miami, the Marlins Stadium, and the private marina a welcome reminder of your location in the heart of one of the countrys hottest locations. Of course, life in such a hotspot means embracing all the excitement and conveniences that come with it. At Modera Skylar, this means exploring the arts scene in the Wynwood Arts District, turning up the heat on South Beach, taking a picturesque stroll riverside, and hitting the books at the University of Miami School of Medicine, conveniently located just across the street. And when you want to unwind at home, Modera Skylar makes it easy. Just take a dip in the rooftop pool or hot tub, go jogging in the gym, or have a movie-theater experience in the media lounge.This is not your everyday apartment. This is a place beckoning you to live a remarkable life. So come, let Modera Skylar transport you today.