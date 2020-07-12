/
/
/
miami central business district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:00 PM
183 Apartments for rent in Miami Central Business District, Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
69 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,608
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,107
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
90 Units Available
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,696
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1333 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,865
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1044 sqft
High-rise apartments near American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Ample on-site amenities, including a bocce court, yoga center, billiards table and clubhouse. Car charging available. Close to I-95. Easy access to Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 6 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature stylish kitchens with breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer and high-efficiency AC/heat. Community has a huge roof deck, hotel-style lobby and controlled access.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
325 S Biscayne Blvd
325 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Enjoy resort style living at ONE Miami, located in the heart of downtown Miami. This spacious unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator, and range oven.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
244 Biscayne Blvd
244 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC CONDO at VIZCAYNE North Tower. Beautiful 2 Story Loft facing Biscayne Blvd with a great view! High ceilings, wood floors, carpet upstairs, parking space located in the same floor as the unit very convenient.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 SW 3rd St
90 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautilful unit, porcelain floors, completely remodeled, stainless steel appliances, full service buidling, close to mary brickell village! Please send a complete offer with criminal record and evictions (my office can run it) - rnt includes basic
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
350 S Miami Ave
350 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo-Studio with a separated and defined bedroom area. It features full equpied kitchen with stainsteel appliances, 1 bathroom and washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mint Condo
92 SW 3rd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Most desired Mint Condo 03 line river front unit features: split floor plan layout with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 1/2 bath PLUS DEN with lots of closet space, Stainless Steel Appliances,Washer/Dryer inside the unit, Cold/Hot water, Basic Cable and
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
133 NE 2nd Ave
133 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom, one bath located on the 30th floor of the Loft 2 in downtown Miami.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
335 S Biscayne Blvd 3704
335 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING VIEW ,EXCLUSIVE APT DOWN TOWN MIAMI - Property Id: 307258 LIVE AT ONE MIAMI IN DOWNTOWN, AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BISCAYNE BAY, PORT OF MIAMI AND SOUTH BEACH. WALK IN CLOSETS, W/D INSIDE UNIT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPL.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
253 NE 2nd St #1002
253 NE 2nd St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Luxury Furnished Apt in Miami Downtown - (RLNE3059396)
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
253 NE 2nd St
253 Northeast 2nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful garden and pool views from this 10th floor unit in Vizcayne Tower South. Laminate wood floors, Tile floors in kitchen, European cabinets, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, Full size washer/dryer inside unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
50 Biscayne Blvd
50 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great furnished apartment in the best location., walk to Bayside, AA Arena , Port of Miami, or hope on a scooter to go to Brickell . Never get bore! Beautiful views of the city from this 20th floor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
200 Biscayne Boulevard Way
200 Southeast 4th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The unit is fully furnished available for short term seasonal or yearly. Spectacular views from its spacious terrace with glass railings (accessible from bedroom and living room) Gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero/Wolf kitchen appliances.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
39 NE 1st Ave
39 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
These dynamic live/work spaces bring together the home and office for the best of both worlds.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
111 E Flagler St
111 E Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful, bright and spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath unit in Flagler First Condominium. Located in the heart of Urban Downtown Miami. Features stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, impact windows, washer, and dryer in the unit.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
300 S Biscayne Blvd
300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and centrally located 1 Bedrooom 1.5 Baths - This unit features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & Black Granite Counter tops, Washer and Dryer inside unit. Large Balcony with easy access from bedroom & living room.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
275 Nw 2nd Street
275 Northwest 2nd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
the house is a old building renovated painted house with great bedroom and splendid kitchen and good balcony. the swimming pool not that big but moderate swimming pool.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Biscayne Boulevard Way # 4801&11 A10752623
200 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT EPIC TOWER ON BRICKELL - Property Id: 265729 Urban Style living at its best in this amazing unit in the best line of the building, rarely available high floor Epic Residence with 4 bed, 4 bath & 2 half bath, with high quality
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
151 SE 1st St
151 SE 1st St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, New York style, condo for lease.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Central Business District
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
42 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,259
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
34 Units Available
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,494
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLMiami Beach, FLBrownsville, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Springs, FLWest Little River, FLNorth Bay Village, FL