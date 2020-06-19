Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room e-payments game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community yoga

Step into paradise at Milagro Coral Gables. Bordering the vibrant city of Miami, this beautifully sunny luxury apartment community shines as an oasis between the warm beaches and the colorful city. From the on-site heated saltwater pool, spacious rooftop sundeck, and only steps away from the premiere shopping and dining of Miracle Mile, this home is your luxurious getaway. Refined building features combine with incredible apartment amenities to bring you a living experience unlike no other in South Florida - break a sweat in one of the workout classes at our two-story resident fitness center, or relax, socialize, or fire up the grill at one of our outdoor lounge grilling stations. Milagro Coral Gables is a true treasure nestled along Miracle Mile, minutes outside of Miami.