Milagro Coral Gables
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:33 PM

Milagro Coral Gables

2263 SW 37th Ave · (816) 208-8197
Location

2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 602 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Unit 724 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 422 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 527 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 830 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Milagro Coral Gables.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
car charging
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Step into paradise at Milagro Coral Gables. Bordering the vibrant city of Miami, this beautifully sunny luxury apartment community shines as an oasis between the warm beaches and the colorful city. From the on-site heated saltwater pool, spacious rooftop sundeck, and only steps away from the premiere shopping and dining of Miracle Mile, this home is your luxurious getaway. Refined building features combine with incredible apartment amenities to bring you a living experience unlike no other in South Florida - break a sweat in one of the workout classes at our two-story resident fitness center, or relax, socialize, or fire up the grill at one of our outdoor lounge grilling stations. Milagro Coral Gables is a true treasure nestled along Miracle Mile, minutes outside of Miami.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Milagro Coral Gables have any available units?
Milagro Coral Gables has 25 units available starting at $1,629 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Milagro Coral Gables have?
Some of Milagro Coral Gables's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Milagro Coral Gables currently offering any rent specials?
Milagro Coral Gables is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special! Receive 6 WEEKS FREE when you lease select apartment homes! *Terms and conditions apply
Is Milagro Coral Gables pet-friendly?
Yes, Milagro Coral Gables is pet friendly.
Does Milagro Coral Gables offer parking?
Yes, Milagro Coral Gables offers parking.
Does Milagro Coral Gables have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Milagro Coral Gables offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Milagro Coral Gables have a pool?
Yes, Milagro Coral Gables has a pool.
Does Milagro Coral Gables have accessible units?
Yes, Milagro Coral Gables has accessible units.
Does Milagro Coral Gables have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Milagro Coral Gables has units with dishwashers.
