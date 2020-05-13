1745 NW 5th St

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious duplex apartment, one bedroom one bath, tiled throughout, updated kitchen and bath, new AC unit, small fenced backyard, 2 parking spaces in front. Close to Marlins Stadium, I-95 and 836. First, last and deposit to move in.