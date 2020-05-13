All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

1745 NW 5th St

1745 Northwest 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1745 Northwest 5th Street, Miami, FL 33125
Little Havana

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Spacious duplex apartment, one bedroom one bath, tiled throughout, updated kitchen and bath, new AC unit, small fenced backyard, 2 parking spaces in front. Close to Marlins Stadium, I-95 and 836. First, last and deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 NW 5th St have any available units?
1745 NW 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 NW 5th St have?
Some of 1745 NW 5th St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 NW 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1745 NW 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 NW 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 1745 NW 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1745 NW 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1745 NW 5th St does offer parking.
Does 1745 NW 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 NW 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 NW 5th St have a pool?
No, 1745 NW 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 1745 NW 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1745 NW 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 NW 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 NW 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
