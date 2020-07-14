All apartments in Miami
Find more places like Biscayne Shores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
Biscayne Shores
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Biscayne Shores

8951 NE 8th Ave · (305) 928-2159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Summer Special --- Move in by 7-31-20 and receive $400 off of August and September rent. Reduced Administrative and Application fee; Only $99 for a limited time!
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8951 NE 8th Ave, Miami, FL 33138
Miami Shores

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 009 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Biscayne Shores.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Make your mark and live in true Miami fashion at Biscayne Shores. Our Miami-style living creates an environment you want to come to with beautiful interior living spaces featuring newly renovated options with all the greatest finishes, and a fantastic location a mere eight miles from Downtown.The choice is an easy one with city convenience and a getaway to escape to especially with the beautiful Military Trail Park right behind us. Your furry four-legged companions will enjoy walks around our gated community along with spacious floor plans to roam around. Please click on our pet policy link and call our leasing office for more information regarding any possible restrictions or guidelines for your pets. Our friendly on-site team is excited to meet them!Our one and two bedroom floor plans ensure spacious living without any of the sacrifice. Plentiful storage space and private balconies to enjoy the view and sea breeze make Biscayne Shores the one to beat. Some of the upgraded features include rich wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, and bright and open spaces to make your own. Live more fully knowing our fantastic location is close to it all. Dive right into the serene waters of our swimming pool and cool off under the Florida sunshine or keep the party going all night long.For your living convenience, our laundry facilities are centrally located so you can worry less. All of Miami's greatest beaches are easily within reach so take off your shoes and walk on the sandy shores. We are proudly also the closest apartment community to Barry University just two miles away which faculty and students alike will appreciate. Your nightlife can start here but experience more and visit The Shops and Midtown Miami and Hialeah Park close to downtown. Give us a call today to get your foot in the door and experience this wonderful transformation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $299 holding fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Biscayne Shores have any available units?
Biscayne Shores has 5 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Biscayne Shores have?
Some of Biscayne Shores's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Biscayne Shores currently offering any rent specials?
Biscayne Shores is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special --- Move in by 7-31-20 and receive $400 off of August and September rent. Reduced Administrative and Application fee; Only $99 for a limited time!
Is Biscayne Shores pet-friendly?
Yes, Biscayne Shores is pet friendly.
Does Biscayne Shores offer parking?
Yes, Biscayne Shores offers parking.
Does Biscayne Shores have units with washers and dryers?
No, Biscayne Shores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Biscayne Shores have a pool?
Yes, Biscayne Shores has a pool.
Does Biscayne Shores have accessible units?
Yes, Biscayne Shores has accessible units.
Does Biscayne Shores have units with dishwashers?
No, Biscayne Shores does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Biscayne Shores?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St
Miami, FL 33130
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave
Miami, FL 33167
Park Place by the Bay
915 NW 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33136
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle
Miami, FL 33193
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity