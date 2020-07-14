Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool dogs allowed cats allowed accessible parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Make your mark and live in true Miami fashion at Biscayne Shores. Our Miami-style living creates an environment you want to come to with beautiful interior living spaces featuring newly renovated options with all the greatest finishes, and a fantastic location a mere eight miles from Downtown.The choice is an easy one with city convenience and a getaway to escape to especially with the beautiful Military Trail Park right behind us. Your furry four-legged companions will enjoy walks around our gated community along with spacious floor plans to roam around. Please click on our pet policy link and call our leasing office for more information regarding any possible restrictions or guidelines for your pets. Our friendly on-site team is excited to meet them!Our one and two bedroom floor plans ensure spacious living without any of the sacrifice. Plentiful storage space and private balconies to enjoy the view and sea breeze make Biscayne Shores the one to beat. Some of the upgraded features include rich wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, and bright and open spaces to make your own. Live more fully knowing our fantastic location is close to it all. Dive right into the serene waters of our swimming pool and cool off under the Florida sunshine or keep the party going all night long.For your living convenience, our laundry facilities are centrally located so you can worry less. All of Miami's greatest beaches are easily within reach so take off your shoes and walk on the sandy shores. We are proudly also the closest apartment community to Barry University just two miles away which faculty and students alike will appreciate. Your nightlife can start here but experience more and visit The Shops and Midtown Miami and Hialeah Park close to downtown. Give us a call today to get your foot in the door and experience this wonderful transformation.