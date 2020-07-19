All apartments in Miami
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
1171 Southwest 16th Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

1171 Southwest 16th Avenue

1171 Southwest 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1171 Southwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL 33135
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
This is a great studio separate from the house with washer and dryer steps away! Located near coral way very close to everything. Depends on the pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue have any available units?
1171 Southwest 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue have?
Some of 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Southwest 16th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1171 Southwest 16th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
