Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court trash valet accessible garage business center e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving volleyball court

The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL. Our Spanish-influenced architecture – complete with red tile roofs and archways – salty breezes and a tropical landscape, combine for the perfect fusion of Miami charm and Old World style. Our prime location places you near The Palms at Town & Country, Kendallgate Shopping Center, Miami Dade College, and the delicious Ghee restaurant. You’ll love our easy access to South Beach, or enjoy Miami’s legendary nightlife. The Stratford is designed to maximize the South Florida lifestyle. Our community features a refreshing saltwater pool, sundeck with cabanas, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, sports courts and more. Inside your Miami apartment home, you’ll find hardwood style floors, a fully-equipped kitchen, and upgraded appliances. At The Stratford, we love our fur residents and are pleased to offer pet-friendly apartments in Miami.