1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Stylishly-appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with select penthouse and townhome layouts
Sleek quartz countertops
Chef-quality stainless ENERGY STAR appliances
Modern tile backsplashes
Spacious walk-in closets
Stunning river views
In-home washers and dryers
City and green space views
Large, sunny balconies
Community Amenities
Dedicated bike storage
NGBS Green Certified Community
Valet dry cleaning with pick-up lockers
Luxurious rooftop deck with expansive pool
Club-quality fitness studio
Tranquil yoga studio
Sky lounge and terrace
Pet paradise with a dog run and spa
Expansive views of the Miami skyline
Lush community green space with native plantings and gathering areas
Easy access to fine dining, shopping, and Miami's best nightlife
Distinct Floridian design refreshed for today