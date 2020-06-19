1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bike storage hot tub valet service yoga

Hey there! I'm Derek Varona, owner of Sea Grove Realty. I'm a born and raised local whose helped tons of people find places to live all around Miami. I'm totally free to work with and would love to help you find your next apartment!



Apartment Amenities



Stylishly-appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with select penthouse and townhome layouts



Sleek quartz countertops



Chef-quality stainless ENERGY STAR appliances



Modern tile backsplashes



Spacious walk-in closets



Stunning river views



In-home washers and dryers



City and green space views



Large, sunny balconies



Community Amenities



Dedicated bike storage



NGBS Green Certified Community



Valet dry cleaning with pick-up lockers



Luxurious rooftop deck with expansive pool



Club-quality fitness studio



Tranquil yoga studio



Sky lounge and terrace



Pet paradise with a dog run and spa



Expansive views of the Miami skyline



Lush community green space with native plantings and gathering areas



Easy access to fine dining, shopping, and Miami's best nightlife



Distinct Floridian design refreshed for today