Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:15 AM

1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100

1171 Northwest 11th Street · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1171 Northwest 11th Street, Miami, FL 33136
Overtown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
valet service
yoga
Apartment Amenities

Stylishly-appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with select penthouse and townhome layouts

Sleek quartz countertops

Chef-quality stainless ENERGY STAR appliances

Modern tile backsplashes

Spacious walk-in closets

Stunning river views

In-home washers and dryers

City and green space views

Large, sunny balconies

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Dedicated bike storage

NGBS Green Certified Community

Valet dry cleaning with pick-up lockers

Luxurious rooftop deck with expansive pool

Club-quality fitness studio

Tranquil yoga studio

Sky lounge and terrace

Pet paradise with a dog run and spa

Expansive views of the Miami skyline

Lush community green space with native plantings and gathering areas

Easy access to fine dining, shopping, and Miami's best nightlife

Distinct Floridian design refreshed for today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 have any available units?
1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 have?
Some of 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 currently offering any rent specials?
1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 is pet friendly.
Does 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 offer parking?
Yes, 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 does offer parking.
Does 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 have a pool?
Yes, 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 has a pool.
Does 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 have accessible units?
Yes, 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 has accessible units.
Does 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1171 NW 11th St SUITE 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
