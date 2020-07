Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access parking on-site laundry car wash area playground

Life at Emerald Palms is about options. This gated community has an enticing resort-style appeal with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and townhomes designed around winding waterways and lush tropical landscape. Inside each apartment home you'll find European style cabinetry, ceramic tile floors and private screened patios. Amazing amenities include a resident clubhouse, business center, a fully-equipped fitness center, two spectacular pools, spa, and serene lake views. Nestled in a peaceful area of South Miami, Emerald Palms unbeatable location is near the University of Miami South Campus, Miami Zoo and the trendy and vibrant nightlife and cultural activities of South Beach. Highway access is just minutes away making it easy to access everything Miami has to offer. Emerald Palms we've taken care of every detail, all you have to do is enjoy!