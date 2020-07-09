Riverview One.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge internet access online portal

Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area. This fashionable building is the perfect place for young professionals and families wanting to live in a home near the Miami River that’s close to where they work and play.



If you’re looking for apartments for rent near Miami Brickell area, discover the fresh and incredible features, convenient amenities, and stylish design of this top of the line residence today! Our Downtown Miami apartments offer one and two bedroom floor plans. We also provide exciting apartment and community features including a fitness center, resort style pool with cabanas, hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Call and visit today!