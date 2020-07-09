All apartments in Miami
Riverview One.
Riverview One
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Riverview One

645 Northwest 1st Street · (954) 448-7078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-In Special! Two Month FREE Move In Special on Select Two Bedroom Apartments! *Move-in before May 31st and we will also waive the Application & Admin fee for select two bedroom apartments*
Location

645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128
Little Havana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 414 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 616 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverview One.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
internet access
online portal
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area. This fashionable building is the perfect place for young professionals and families wanting to live in a home near the Miami River that’s close to where they work and play.

If you’re looking for apartments for rent near Miami Brickell area, discover the fresh and incredible features, convenient amenities, and stylish design of this top of the line residence today! Our Downtown Miami apartments offer one and two bedroom floor plans. We also provide exciting apartment and community features including a fitness center, resort style pool with cabanas, hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Call and visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $500 for 1 bedroom, $750 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per apartment
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Riverview One have any available units?
Riverview One has 16 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverview One have?
Some of Riverview One's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverview One currently offering any rent specials?
Riverview One is offering the following rent specials: Move-In Special! Two Month FREE Move In Special on Select Two Bedroom Apartments! *Move-in before May 31st and we will also waive the Application & Admin fee for select two bedroom apartments*
Is Riverview One pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverview One is pet friendly.
Does Riverview One offer parking?
Yes, Riverview One offers parking.
Does Riverview One have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverview One offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverview One have a pool?
Yes, Riverview One has a pool.
Does Riverview One have accessible units?
No, Riverview One does not have accessible units.
Does Riverview One have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverview One does not have units with dishwashers.

