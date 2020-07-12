/
overtown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
190 Apartments for rent in Overtown, Miami, FL
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
201 NW 7th St 306
201 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT PRICE ON THIS 2 BEDROOM NEXT TO DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 314146 Fantastic location across the street from Miami Central and the New Virgin Train Station. Publix supermarket across the street opening soon.
950 NW 11th St
950 Northwest 11th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
574 sqft
Cozy 1/1 Upgraded and remodeled ground floor unit of a gated secure building in a terrific residential area. Unit has granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and porcelain floors. Perfect location surrounded by excellent single family homes.
1150 NW 11th Street Rd
1150 Northwest 11th Road, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
BRADN NEW BUILDING! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PET FRIENDLY! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
816 NW 11th ST
816 Northwest 11th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
882 sqft
Miami Health District Rental at Seybold Pointe Condo 2 bedrooms 2 full baths with modern open kitchen washer and dryer inside, wood floors no carpet. Balcony, central AC. Ready for occupancy June 1st 2017.
269 NW 7th St 322
269 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1363 sqft
UNIT ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE NEW MIAMI CENTRAL - Property Id: 277675 Large corner 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo, Located on the 3rd floor of low rise building, over 1350 sqft, 2 enclosed balconies.
765 NW 1st St
765 Northwest 1st Court, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 has two large terraces & is full of light with an expansive living area & den (perfect for an office).
743 NW 9th Ave
743 Northwest 9th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
Unique, fully furnished 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment finished in modern French Rococo style with designer touches, high end finishes and large hand painted oil portraits throughout.
921 Northwest 8th Street Road
921 Northwest 8th Street Road, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,900
700 sqft
3 Available 06/01/20 Beautiful and Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Spring Garden. Be the first tenant to live in this private luxury apartment which is 0.3 Miles to Jackson Memorial Hospital, 0.5 Miles to AAA, 0.
534 Northwest 11th Street
534 Northwest 11th Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1494 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This single-family home is 1,494 square feet including 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
650 NW 11th St 650
650 Northwest 11th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1344 sqft
BUEATIFUL TOWNHOME WITH NICE TERRACE - Property Id: 234718 CLOSE TO MIAMI RIVER, DOWNTOWN, BRICKELL, LITTLE HAVANA, 1 BLOCK TO METRORAIL CULMER STATION. NO ASSOCIATION Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Overtown
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,084
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,608
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,107
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,677
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,945
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,696
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1333 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,642
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
