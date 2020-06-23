8706 Pinevalley Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

•3 bedroom 2 bathroom

•All on one floor

•Split bedroom arrangement

•Large master suite featuring new carpet and walk in closet

•Second bedroom has bay windows, walk in closet and new carpet

•Vaulted ceilings

•New luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living areas, bathrooms with ceramic tile flooring

•Large and bright kitchen offers all appliances including side by side refrigerator, oak cabinets, eat in space with ceramic tile flooring

•Skylights & ceiling fans in living room

•Large screened back patio

•One car garage

•Landscaping and pest control included in rent



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.