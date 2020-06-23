All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 13 2020 at 9:08 PM

8706 Pinevalley Lane

8706 Pinevalley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8706 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom
•All on one floor
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Large master suite featuring new carpet and walk in closet
•Second bedroom has bay windows, walk in closet and new carpet
•Vaulted ceilings
•New luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living areas, bathrooms with ceramic tile flooring
•Large and bright kitchen offers all appliances including side by side refrigerator, oak cabinets, eat in space with ceramic tile flooring
•Skylights & ceiling fans in living room
•Large screened back patio
•One car garage
•Landscaping and pest control included in rent

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8706 Pinevalley Lane have any available units?
8706 Pinevalley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8706 Pinevalley Lane have?
Some of 8706 Pinevalley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8706 Pinevalley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8706 Pinevalley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8706 Pinevalley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8706 Pinevalley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8706 Pinevalley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8706 Pinevalley Lane does offer parking.
Does 8706 Pinevalley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8706 Pinevalley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8706 Pinevalley Lane have a pool?
No, 8706 Pinevalley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8706 Pinevalley Lane have accessible units?
No, 8706 Pinevalley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8706 Pinevalley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8706 Pinevalley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
