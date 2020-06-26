All apartments in Jacksonville
5649 Merrill Road
Last updated December 19 2019 at 5:23 AM

5649 Merrill Road

5649 Merrill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5649 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $25
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 Merrill Road have any available units?
5649 Merrill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5649 Merrill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Merrill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Merrill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5649 Merrill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5649 Merrill Road offer parking?
No, 5649 Merrill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5649 Merrill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5649 Merrill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Merrill Road have a pool?
No, 5649 Merrill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5649 Merrill Road have accessible units?
No, 5649 Merrill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Merrill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5649 Merrill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5649 Merrill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5649 Merrill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
