arlington manor
155 Apartments for rent in Arlington Manor, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3566 Rogero Rd
3566 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3500 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline Home Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline home available! Home boasts an amazing 3500 square feet with easy to maintain tile through most of the home and fresh paint.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3474 Thornhill Dr.
3474 Thornhill Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
3/2 Brick Beauty - This home will not last long!! This adorable 3/2 in Arlington has been recently updated with new carpet to be placed in the bedrooms upon the current occupant vacating the home! This home has gorgeous new kitchen cabinets with SS
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
6012 Regiment Drive
6012 Regiment Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
5948 Wentworth Circle South
5948 Wentworth Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1232 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Manor
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1425 sqft
A fantastic community with views of St. John's River and direct access to the pier. On-site amenities coming soon include pet stations, a fitness center and swimming pools. Spacious, open interiors. Near Jacksonville University.
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stardust in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5640 Wilcrest Circle South
5640 Wilcrest Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2367 sqft
5640 Wilcrest Circle South - 5640 Wilcrest Cir. So. ** Arlington (32277) ****Available NOW**** Base Rent........................... $1695.00 Water & Sewer ................... Jea Electric............................... Jea Garbage.........
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5791 N. University Club Blvd #208
5791 North University Club Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
973 sqft
Furnished 2/2 Beautiful Condo - Gated Community with great amenities including a community pool and tennis.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Griflet Road
1459 Griflet Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
Greater Arlington Charmer! - This home is located in the traditional developed area of Greater Arlington.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
5634 Liddell Lane
5634 Liddell Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1322 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
6743 Morgana Road North
6743 Morgana Road North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1449 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2526 Pine Summit Dr E A
2526 East Pine Summit Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1360 sqft
Pine A - Property Id: 245048 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 3bed/2bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1906 Sprinkle Dr
1906 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1308 sqft
1906 Sprinkle Dr Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4/2 Available at 1906 Sprinkle Drive - This beautiful 4/2 with 1 car garage features a fenced back yard, a front and back deck and outside storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5623 Dickson Rd
5623 Dickson Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Dickson A - Property Id: 245069 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 2bed/1bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3721 Rogero
3721 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Clean home with spacious back yard - Take one step inside and you'll want to make this house your home! This stunning 3-bed, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7322 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN
7322 Townsend Village Ln, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1701 sqft
This 2-story newer construction home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. The fenced backyard is great to relax in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5473 Marsh Creek Court
5473 Marsh Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1379 sqft
5473 Marsh Creek Court Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2/2 in great community with amenities - Spacious 2/2 home with fenced yard and large screened lanai on Cul De Sac in nice neighborhood. Home has hardwood floors and tile plus carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington Manor
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
8 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
