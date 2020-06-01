All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
3570 Barbizon Court
3570 Barbizon Court · No Longer Available
Location

3570 Barbizon Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3570 Barbizon Court have any available units?
3570 Barbizon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3570 Barbizon Court currently offering any rent specials?
3570 Barbizon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3570 Barbizon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3570 Barbizon Court is pet friendly.
Does 3570 Barbizon Court offer parking?
No, 3570 Barbizon Court does not offer parking.
Does 3570 Barbizon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3570 Barbizon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3570 Barbizon Court have a pool?
No, 3570 Barbizon Court does not have a pool.
Does 3570 Barbizon Court have accessible units?
No, 3570 Barbizon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3570 Barbizon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3570 Barbizon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3570 Barbizon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3570 Barbizon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
