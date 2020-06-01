Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2805 WYCOMBE DR W
2805 Wycombe Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Location
2805 Wycombe Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Property is completely renovated. Living room, dining room, detached room, large driveway.PROPERTY ZONED CRO(COMMERCIAL, RESIDENTIAL AND OFFICE)Commercial List # 953357 List Price $ 2,100
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have any available units?
2805 WYCOMBE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2805 WYCOMBE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2805 WYCOMBE DR W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 WYCOMBE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does offer parking.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have a pool?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not have a pool.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have accessible units?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not have units with air conditioning.
