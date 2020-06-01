All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2805 WYCOMBE DR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2805 WYCOMBE DR W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2805 WYCOMBE DR W

2805 Wycombe Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2805 Wycombe Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Property is completely renovated. Living room, dining room, detached room, large driveway.PROPERTY ZONED CRO(COMMERCIAL, RESIDENTIAL AND OFFICE)Commercial List # 953357 List Price $ 2,100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have any available units?
2805 WYCOMBE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2805 WYCOMBE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2805 WYCOMBE DR W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 WYCOMBE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does offer parking.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have a pool?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not have a pool.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have accessible units?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 WYCOMBE DR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 WYCOMBE DR W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia