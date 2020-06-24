All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2464 PEACH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2464 PEACH DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2464 PEACH DR

2464 Peach Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2464 Peach Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 PEACH DR have any available units?
2464 PEACH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2464 PEACH DR have?
Some of 2464 PEACH DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 PEACH DR currently offering any rent specials?
2464 PEACH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 PEACH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 PEACH DR is pet friendly.
Does 2464 PEACH DR offer parking?
Yes, 2464 PEACH DR offers parking.
Does 2464 PEACH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 PEACH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 PEACH DR have a pool?
No, 2464 PEACH DR does not have a pool.
Does 2464 PEACH DR have accessible units?
No, 2464 PEACH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 PEACH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2464 PEACH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia