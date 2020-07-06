All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

2245 Belinda Cir

2245 Belinda Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2245 Belinda Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated throughout!

Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Belinda Cir have any available units?
2245 Belinda Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2245 Belinda Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Belinda Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Belinda Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Belinda Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2245 Belinda Cir offer parking?
No, 2245 Belinda Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2245 Belinda Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2245 Belinda Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Belinda Cir have a pool?
No, 2245 Belinda Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2245 Belinda Cir have accessible units?
No, 2245 Belinda Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Belinda Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 Belinda Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2245 Belinda Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2245 Belinda Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

