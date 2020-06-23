1828 ARCADIA PL

Amenities

SAN MARCO BUNGALOW FOR RENT. From 5 Points, I-95 south, exit San Marco, south to Landon roundabout, 3rd exit (Landon, 8 blocks, to right on Arcadia. Just 2 blocks to San Marco Square- 3 BR, 1 BA, large living room, formal dining room, kitchen (R/R) w/ breakfast nook, hardwood floors, central heat & air, w/d hookups, 1179 sf, 2 car garage, front porch, 1 year lease, may consider small pet w/ non-refund pet fee, within Hendricks Ave elementary school boundary, $1200 sec dep, [OT dsw] avail 2/1