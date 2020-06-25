All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

1442 MANOTAK POINT DR

1442 Manotak Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Manotak Point Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR have any available units?
1442 MANOTAK POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
1442 MANOTAK POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR offer parking?
Yes, 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR offers parking.
Does 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR have a pool?
No, 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
