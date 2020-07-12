/
hyde park
225 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
24 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$732
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1400 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
7037 Red Robin Drive
7037 Red Robin Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1208 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6865 Tinkerbell Lane
6865 Tinkerbell Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
975 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
7147 Eudine Drive North
7147 North Eudine Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1456 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6911 Miss Muffett Lane S
6911 South Miss Muffett Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1264 sqft
4/2 Available at 6911 Miss Muffet! - This home features a big eat in kitchen, ceramic tile bedroom, big bedroom, fenced front and back yard. This home has all appliances, travertine counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5615 San Juan Ave #411
5615 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1213 sqft
San Juan and Cedar Creek Condo with 2 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths - Beautiful 2nd Floor, Two story townhome in a waterfront gated community is coming soon and waiting just waiting for you at Cedar Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6830 Miss Muffet Lane
6830 South Miss Muffett Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1531 sqft
This is a Single-Family Home located in the Hyde Park neighborhood has 4 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,531 square feet. Call for more information.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1423 MANOTAK POINT DR
1423 Manotak Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1157 sqft
Spacious OPen Plan Living /Dining Room. Kitchen is Large with Lots of Cabinets and Counter tops. Split Bedroom Plan. Enjoy Relaxing on your Balcony after a Long Day Working. Unit includes Washer and Dryer. Close to Restaurants and Shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7014 Christopher Robin Drive
7014 Christopher Robin Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Tour this modest and cozy 5 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home in the heart of the Westside. Also includes a new water heater as well as W/D connection. Perfect, spacious, quiet and close to shopping and major highways.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7142 Conant Avenue
7142 Conant Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Come check out this spacious 2 bed / 1 bath duplex. Apartment features good size bedrooms, large kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout. Washer/dryer connect. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7144 Conant Avenue - 1
7144 Conant Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Come check out this spacious 2 bed / 1 bath duplex. Apartment features good size bedrooms, large kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout. Washer/dryer connect. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7129 EUDINE DR N
7129 North Eudine Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1052 sqft
This adorable 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath is available now! Relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine in a tropical backyard, or head inside to your open kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining friends and family.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2450 MC CARTY DR
2450 South Mc Carthy Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1033 sqft
Remodeled home on a large lot! This property has luxury vinyl plank floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new HVAC, new roof, and updated plumbing and electrical. This won't last long. Schedule your private viewing today!
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7040 MISS MUFFET LN S
7040 South Miss Muffett Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7040 MISS MUFFET LN S in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2153 Bo Peep Dr W
2153 Bo Peep Drive West, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1497 sqft
2153 Bo Peep Dr W Available 09/01/20 5/2 at 2153 Bo Peep - This home features a separate dining room and a fenced back yard. This home has ceramic tile and carpeted bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
11 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$978
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4152 Arcot Circle
4152 Arcot Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1193 sqft
4152 Arcot Circle Available 08/01/20 3/1 on Westside - This home features a carport, a large bonus room, fenced back yard ceramic tile floors and hardwood floors. This home also has a big living room, step up dining room and double driveway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1167 Pangola dr
1167 Pangola Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
1167 Pangola Dr - Recently updated 3/1 on Pangola Dr. open layout, tile throughout, blinds throughout, fresh paint, clean and ready to move in. Proof of income required at the time of application.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6357 Bartholf Ave
6357 Bartholf Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1106 sqft
6357 Bartholf Ave - recently updated 3/2 on Bartholf Ave . Laminate flooring, updated kitchen cabinet, fresh paint and plenty of storage.nice fenced back yard and covered parking. clean and ready to move in.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6705 Miller Street
6705 Miller Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6924 Clovis Road
6924 Clovis Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1689 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6703 Cherbourg Avenue North
6703 North Cherbourg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1468 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
