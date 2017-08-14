All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13760 Fish Eagle Drive West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13760 Fish Eagle Drive West

13760 W Fish Eagle Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13760 W Fish Eagle Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,839 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio and yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West have any available units?
13760 Fish Eagle Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West have?
Some of 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
13760 Fish Eagle Drive West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West does offer parking.
Does 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West have a pool?
No, 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West have accessible units?
No, 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 13760 Fish Eagle Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia