All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1342 Golfair Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1342 Golfair Blvd.
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1342 Golfair Blvd.

1342 Golfair Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1342 Golfair Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Large 6/2 house, CENTRAL A/C - Wow! Large 6 bed 2 full bath house with spacious kitchen, living room and bonus room. Equipped with Central Air and W&D hook ups for a stackable unit. Dont hesitate make this your new home!

(RLNE5101302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 Golfair Blvd. have any available units?
1342 Golfair Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1342 Golfair Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1342 Golfair Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 Golfair Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1342 Golfair Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1342 Golfair Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1342 Golfair Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1342 Golfair Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 Golfair Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 Golfair Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1342 Golfair Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1342 Golfair Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1342 Golfair Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 Golfair Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 Golfair Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 Golfair Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1342 Golfair Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia