1342 Golfair Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32209 29th and Chase
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Large 6/2 house, CENTRAL A/C - Wow! Large 6 bed 2 full bath house with spacious kitchen, living room and bonus room. Equipped with Central Air and W&D hook ups for a stackable unit. Dont hesitate make this your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1342 Golfair Blvd. have any available units?
1342 Golfair Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.