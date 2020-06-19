All apartments in Jacksonville
1231 Mcconihe St

1231 Mcconihe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Mcconihe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quad - Property Id: 129788

Everything new 2bd, 1bath - will be ready on April 1, 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129788
Property Id 129788

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Mcconihe St have any available units?
1231 Mcconihe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1231 Mcconihe St currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Mcconihe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Mcconihe St pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Mcconihe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1231 Mcconihe St offer parking?
No, 1231 Mcconihe St does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Mcconihe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Mcconihe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Mcconihe St have a pool?
No, 1231 Mcconihe St does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Mcconihe St have accessible units?
No, 1231 Mcconihe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Mcconihe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Mcconihe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Mcconihe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Mcconihe St does not have units with air conditioning.

