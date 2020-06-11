All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

931 5th Street, SE

931 5th Street Southeast · (202) 745-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

931 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 931 5th Street, SE · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Updated 2BR / 1.5BA Rowhouse (Navy Yard & Capitol Riverfront) - This recently updated row home features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on the lower level, as well as a private sitting area out back. While sporting a newer look, this unit's location is a big plus. Just a quick walk to Whole Foods or Harris Teeter for shopping. The nightlife and restaurants of Navy Yard just minutes away. The perfect place to get ready for a game at Nat's park.

Walk Score of 93 (Walker's Paradise)
Transit Score of 80 (Excellent Transit)
Bike Score of 93 (Biker's Paradise)

***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $77.
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant resposible for all utilites
First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Please direct all inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE5848674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 5th Street, SE have any available units?
931 5th Street, SE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 5th Street, SE have?
Some of 931 5th Street, SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 5th Street, SE currently offering any rent specials?
931 5th Street, SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 5th Street, SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 5th Street, SE is pet friendly.
Does 931 5th Street, SE offer parking?
No, 931 5th Street, SE does not offer parking.
Does 931 5th Street, SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 5th Street, SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 5th Street, SE have a pool?
No, 931 5th Street, SE does not have a pool.
Does 931 5th Street, SE have accessible units?
No, 931 5th Street, SE does not have accessible units.
Does 931 5th Street, SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 5th Street, SE does not have units with dishwashers.
