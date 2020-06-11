931 5th Street, SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Updated 2BR / 1.5BA Rowhouse (Navy Yard & Capitol Riverfront) - This recently updated row home features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on the lower level, as well as a private sitting area out back. While sporting a newer look, this unit's location is a big plus. Just a quick walk to Whole Foods or Harris Teeter for shopping. The nightlife and restaurants of Navy Yard just minutes away. The perfect place to get ready for a game at Nat's park.



Walk Score of 93 (Walker's Paradise)

Transit Score of 80 (Excellent Transit)

Bike Score of 93 (Biker's Paradise)



***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***

Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650

Application Fee $77.

1-year minimum lease.

Tenant resposible for all utilites

First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



Please direct all inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com



(RLNE5848674)