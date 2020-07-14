Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access valet service on-site laundry 24hr laundry conference room internet cafe lobby

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Latrobe Apartments in Washington, DC 20005 is a smoke free community. Our luxury apartment homes feature stylish new interiors, including energy saving kitchens, combo washer and dryer, wood style floors, crown molding, two tone paint, and new baths, windows and lighting. Kitchens have GE stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and cherry or maple cabinets. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community features a new fitness center, Wi Fi lounge, on site recycling and a rooftop sundeck with gorgeous city views. We are just steps from Whole Foods, several shops and restaurants and two metro stops. Latrobe is in the center of it all. Our pet friendly community also offers assigned garage parking. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.