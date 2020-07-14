All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Latrobe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Latrobe Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Latrobe Apartments

1325 15th St NW · (202) 804-0778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0205 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 0200 · Avail. now

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. now

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0117 · Avail. now

$2,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 0207 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 0907 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0211 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 0511 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latrobe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
valet service
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
conference room
internet cafe
lobby
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Latrobe Apartments in Washington, DC 20005 is a smoke free community. Our luxury apartment homes feature stylish new interiors, including energy saving kitchens, combo washer and dryer, wood style floors, crown molding, two tone paint, and new baths, windows and lighting. Kitchens have GE stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and cherry or maple cabinets. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community features a new fitness center, Wi Fi lounge, on site recycling and a rooftop sundeck with gorgeous city views. We are just steps from Whole Foods, several shops and restaurants and two metro stops. Latrobe is in the center of it all. Our pet friendly community also offers assigned garage parking. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1000
Move-in Fees: $550 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $225/month. Assigned parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Garage lot, assigned: $275/month. Assigned underground garage parking options are available for residents.
Storage Details: Storage Locker: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Latrobe Apartments have any available units?
Latrobe Apartments has 30 units available starting at $1,969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Latrobe Apartments have?
Some of Latrobe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latrobe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Latrobe Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Latrobe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Latrobe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Latrobe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Latrobe Apartments offers parking.
Does Latrobe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latrobe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latrobe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Latrobe Apartments has a pool.
Does Latrobe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Latrobe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Latrobe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latrobe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Latrobe Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity