Latrobe Apartments

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1000
Move-in Fees: $550 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $225/month. Assigned parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Garage lot, assigned: $275/month. Assigned underground garage parking options are available for residents.
Storage Details: Storage Locker: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.