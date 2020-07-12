/
sw ballpark navy yard
101 Apartments for rent in SW Ballpark - Navy Yard, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,007
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
16 Units Available
The Bixby
601 L St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,740
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
938 sqft
Just minutes away from Capitol Hill and the Capitol Riverfront. Apartment building features gorgeous roof deck and outdoor areas for entertaining. Spacious, light-filled layouts with designer kitchens and premium wood-plank flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
167 Units Available
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,830
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
23 Units Available
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,813
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
52 Units Available
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,827
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,216
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
61 Units Available
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,790
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1079 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
35 Units Available
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1033 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
16 Units Available
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,083
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,213
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,853
1143 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
104 Units Available
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,130
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
241 Units Available
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,601
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,111
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1204 sqft
High-rise with high style. Amazing rooftop deck with pool and panoramic views. Easy access to major freeways and upscale amenities that include a bocce court and yoga. Green community features and elegant interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,969
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,138
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
859 sqft
Onyx on First featured distinguished stained concrete floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in every unit. The building also offers a rooftop pool and underground parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
924 15th St SE
924 15th Street SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cap Hill Row Home ALL Utilities, Maid Service - Property Id: 248626 Gorgeous Just Renovated Row Home with Natural Light! Comes with: -Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops -2 Bathrooms (one with
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 New Jersey Ave. 426
1000 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Navy Yard Capital Hill Towers - Property Id: 684 Capitol Hill Tower in Washington, DC is ready for your visit. Be sure to view the available floorplans. The leasing staff is ready and waiting for you to come take a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 First St. SE (Unit 509)
1025 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1025 First St.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
38 K STREET SE
38 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1066 sqft
The nation~s capital is experiencing a never-before-seen level of modern luxury living. Located in Capitol Riverfront, Washington D.C.
Results within 1 mile of SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
16 Units Available
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,105
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,411
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1192 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
24 Units Available
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,070
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1184 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Arris
1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,081
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,212
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1119 sqft
Great location in the Navy Yard with perfect waterfront views. Apartments have huge windows and high ceilings with wide-plank flooring throughout. Hotel-like concierge services and 24-hour doorman.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
76 Units Available
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,797
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Enjoy seeing the Capitol and Washington Monument from the rooftop deck. Gym, yoga, billiards, coffee bar, dog park, and concierge. Near Union Station and 8th Street restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
93 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
988 sqft
Apply today and we'll waive your application and amenity fees! For a limited time, receive up to 1 month free on select apartment homes! Call today for more details.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
75 Units Available
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
881 sqft
Green community property situated near Waterfront Metro Station and Southwest Duck Pond. Explore onsite amenities, including dog grooming area, game room, gym and pool. Relish in convenient unit features, including dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,760
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1068 sqft
1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park.
