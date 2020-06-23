923 W STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2BR/1.5BA DC rowhouse is just blocks from the U St Corridor! Minutes to the U Street Metro, restaurants & entertainment. The private rear patio is the perfect oasis. Pets considered.