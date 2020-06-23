Rent Calculator
Washington, DC
923 W STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
923 W STREET NW
923 W Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
923 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2BR/1.5BA DC rowhouse is just blocks from the U St Corridor! Minutes to the U Street Metro, restaurants & entertainment. The private rear patio is the perfect oasis. Pets considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 923 W STREET NW have any available units?
923 W STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 923 W STREET NW have?
Some of 923 W STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 923 W STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
923 W STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 W STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 W STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 923 W STREET NW offer parking?
No, 923 W STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 923 W STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 W STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 W STREET NW have a pool?
No, 923 W STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 923 W STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 923 W STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 923 W STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 W STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
