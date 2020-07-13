All apartments in Washington
President Madison

1908 Florida Ave NW · (202) 759-2693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1908 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,116

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from President Madison.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
Your fabulous new life is waiting at President Madison. From gorgeous architecture to well-appointed interiors and an excellent selection of amenities, you’re going to love coming home to this highly coveted community of Washington, D.C. Dupont Circle apartments. Residents of President Madison enjoy spacious floorplans that welcome in the natural light, fully-equipped contemporary kitchens and convenient extra perks like a state-of-the-art fitness center, onsite laundry, a serene courtyard grilling area, and an absolutely incredible location.

Our Adams Morgan apartments are conveniently located in a charming historic building and surrounded by an outstanding selection of retail shops, charming cafes and first rate entertainment destinations, as well as some of the finest cuisine DC has to offer. Get more out of where you live at President Madison.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
limit: 2
Parking Details: Parking lot: $170/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does President Madison have any available units?
President Madison has 8 units available starting at $1,637 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does President Madison have?
Some of President Madison's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is President Madison currently offering any rent specials?
President Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is President Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, President Madison is pet friendly.
Does President Madison offer parking?
Yes, President Madison offers parking.
Does President Madison have units with washers and dryers?
No, President Madison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does President Madison have a pool?
No, President Madison does not have a pool.
Does President Madison have accessible units?
No, President Madison does not have accessible units.
Does President Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, President Madison has units with dishwashers.
