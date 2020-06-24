Rent Calculator
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM
92 GALVESTON PLACE SW
92 Galveston Place Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
92 Galveston Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immediate availability, updated and well maintained. Large bedroom, with central A/C. Tenant pays gas and electric with access to free laundry. Incentives offered for lease longer than 12 months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW have any available units?
92 GALVESTON PLACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
92 GALVESTON PLACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW offer parking?
No, 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not offer parking.
Does 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW have a pool?
No, 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW have accessible units?
No, 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 GALVESTON PLACE SW has units with air conditioning.
