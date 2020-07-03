All apartments in Washington
771 10th St NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

771 10th St NW

771 10th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

771 10th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Reserve one of the best layouts in the building! This beautiful studio has updated finishes, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer in the apartment. With all utilities included, what more could you ask for?

UNIT FEATURES

Washer/Dryer in Unit
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Central A/C
Double pane windows
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Cable/Internet Ready

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared Pool
Fitness Center
Covered Parking
Roof Deck Grills
24 Hour Complimentary Coffee Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 10th St NW have any available units?
771 10th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 771 10th St NW have?
Some of 771 10th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 10th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
771 10th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 10th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 771 10th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 771 10th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 771 10th St NW offers parking.
Does 771 10th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 771 10th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 10th St NW have a pool?
Yes, 771 10th St NW has a pool.
Does 771 10th St NW have accessible units?
No, 771 10th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 771 10th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 771 10th St NW has units with dishwashers.

