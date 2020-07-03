771 10th St NW

Amenities
Reserve one of the best layouts in the building! This beautiful studio has updated finishes, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer in the apartment. With all utilities included, what more could you ask for?
UNIT FEATURES
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Central A/C
Double pane windows
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Cable/Internet Ready
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared Pool
Fitness Center
Covered Parking
Roof Deck Grills
24 Hour Complimentary Coffee Bar