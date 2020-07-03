Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6 GALVESTON STREET SW
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 GALVESTON STREET SW
6 Galveston Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
6 Galveston Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 GALVESTON STREET SW have any available units?
6 GALVESTON STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 6 GALVESTON STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
6 GALVESTON STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 GALVESTON STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 6 GALVESTON STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 6 GALVESTON STREET SW offer parking?
No, 6 GALVESTON STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 6 GALVESTON STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 GALVESTON STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 GALVESTON STREET SW have a pool?
No, 6 GALVESTON STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 6 GALVESTON STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 6 GALVESTON STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6 GALVESTON STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 GALVESTON STREET SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 GALVESTON STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 GALVESTON STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
