Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5334 41ST STREET NW
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5334 41ST STREET NW
5334 41st Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5334 41st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have any available units?
5334 41ST STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5334 41ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5334 41ST STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 41ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 5334 41ST STREET NW offers parking.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
