All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5334 41ST STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5334 41ST STREET NW
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

5334 41ST STREET NW

5334 41st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5334 41st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have any available units?
5334 41ST STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5334 41ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5334 41ST STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 41ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 5334 41ST STREET NW offers parking.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5334 41ST STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5334 41ST STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University