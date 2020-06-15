5019 B Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

B Street Apartments South East, Washington DC. Very Large Renovated and FREE UTILITY One Bedroom Apartments. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.



Located a short walk to the Capitol Heights Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail station and on the East Capitol Street corridor with easy access to downtown Washington DC and Prince Georges County. Just minutes to major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, Central, New York, and Kenilworth Avenues, the neighborhood offers superior regional access



B Street, South East, Washington DC (Capitol Heights Metro Station)

***Apartment #302 now available $935***



Features

Renovated Apartments

Walk to Capitol Heights Metro Station

Free Utilities

24-Hour Maintenance

Laundry On-Site

Parking - Free

Parking - Off-street

Hardwood Floors

High-Speed internet ready

Cable ready

Large closets

Large apartments



OPEN WEEKENDS

Leasing Office Hours:

Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm



To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince



Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice