Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4815 JAY STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4815 JAY STREET NE
4815 Jay Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
4815 Jay Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
This rental will not last long! A few walkable minutes to the metro and close drive to downtown DC. Come and make this house your home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4815 JAY STREET NE have any available units?
4815 JAY STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4815 JAY STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4815 JAY STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 JAY STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4815 JAY STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4815 JAY STREET NE offer parking?
No, 4815 JAY STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 4815 JAY STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4815 JAY STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 JAY STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4815 JAY STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4815 JAY STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4815 JAY STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 JAY STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 JAY STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 JAY STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 JAY STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
