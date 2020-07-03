All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4321 Brooks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4321 Brooks Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

4321 Brooks Street

4321 Brooks Street NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Benning
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4321 Brooks Street NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
************* $1,181 TWO BEDROOM RENT SPECIAL $1,181 **************

Books Street, North East, Washington DC. Very Large Renovated and Air Conditioned Two Bedroom Apartment. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.

Located a short walk to the Benning Road Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail stations and Metro Bus stops at properties. On the East Capitol Street corridor with easy access to downtown Washington DC and Prince Georges County. Just minutes to major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, Central, New York, and Kenilworth Avenues, the neighborhood offers superior regional access

Books Street, North East, Washington DC (Benning Metro Station)
***Apartment now available $1,181***

Features
Renovated Apartments
Walk to Benning Metro Station
Air Conditioned
24-Hour Maintenance
Laundry On-Site
Parking - Free
Parking - Off-street
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed internet ready
Cable ready
Large closets
Large apartments

Please feel free to stop by our leasing office:
Doewood Lane
Apartment 101
Capitol Heights, Maryland

Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince or Jackie
To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince or Jackie

Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Brooks Street have any available units?
4321 Brooks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 Brooks Street have?
Some of 4321 Brooks Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Brooks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Brooks Street pet-friendly?
No, 4321 Brooks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4321 Brooks Street offer parking?
Yes, 4321 Brooks Street offers parking.
Does 4321 Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 Brooks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Brooks Street have a pool?
No, 4321 Brooks Street does not have a pool.
Does 4321 Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 4321 Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 Brooks Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University