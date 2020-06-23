All apartments in Washington
4205 Benning Road North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4205 Benning Road North East

4205 Benning Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4205 Benning Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this three bedroom home located in the Deanwood area of Washington DC. The home has new carpet, recently painted, a new furnace and compressor, central ac and heat, off street parking for up to two cars, small backyard, balcony, LED lighting, and security steed entry doors. The top level consist of 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and hardwood floors, one full bath, and a linen closet. The main level consist of a living room, dining room, and kitchen with access to the balcony. The finished basement is connected to storage area along with the washer/dryer, half bath and access to the backyard. Two bus stops in front of home. A walk to Benning Rd Metro and a bus ride to Minnesota metro. The property is located near the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. No smoking allowed. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Please call Glenn for a tour at 240-498-4477.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Benning Road North East have any available units?
4205 Benning Road North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Benning Road North East have?
Some of 4205 Benning Road North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Benning Road North East currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Benning Road North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Benning Road North East pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Benning Road North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4205 Benning Road North East offer parking?
No, 4205 Benning Road North East does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Benning Road North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 Benning Road North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Benning Road North East have a pool?
No, 4205 Benning Road North East does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Benning Road North East have accessible units?
No, 4205 Benning Road North East does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Benning Road North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Benning Road North East does not have units with dishwashers.
