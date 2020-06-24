414 1/2 A St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Cap Hill. PRIME LOC. Large 1 BDRM UNFRNSHD $2025 - Property Id: 92211



Bright, airy apt quiet semi-detached 1881 Victorian twnhse. Quiet sought after location, short walk to Congressional office bldgs Library of Congress, Eastern Market & Barracks Row. 5 min walk to Capitol South or Eastern Market Blue/Orange Line Metro Stations. 10 min walk to Red Line Union Station Metro 2 blks to BIKE SHARE.

$2,025/mth + Electric (1 yr lease) Max Occupancy 2



Avail May 1, 2019

Other Features:

Private secure entrance

Private large storage room inc full-size washer & dryer

Working wood-burning fireplace

Central air and central heat

Wood floors

Dishwasher & modern appliances

Garbage Disposal

Eat-in counter.

Tiled kitchen

Free basic WiFi

Cable ready

Shared patio/grill. Entrance straight from apt; this back door adds still more light to apt

English bsmnt apt in semi-detached twnhse, thus windows not only in liv room but across from bathrm & in the bedroom. No one can see in so virtually 100% private.

No Pets. No exceptions.

No Smoking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92211

Property Id 92211



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4820634)