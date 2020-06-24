414 1/2 A St SE

Amenities
Cap Hill. PRIME LOC. Large 1 BDRM UNFRNSHD $2025 - Property Id: 92211
Bright, airy apt quiet semi-detached 1881 Victorian twnhse. Quiet sought after location, short walk to Congressional office bldgs Library of Congress, Eastern Market & Barracks Row. 5 min walk to Capitol South or Eastern Market Blue/Orange Line Metro Stations. 10 min walk to Red Line Union Station Metro 2 blks to BIKE SHARE.
$2,025/mth + Electric (1 yr lease) Max Occupancy 2
Avail May 1, 2019
Other Features:
Private secure entrance
Private large storage room inc full-size washer & dryer
Working wood-burning fireplace
Central air and central heat
Wood floors
Dishwasher & modern appliances
Garbage Disposal
Eat-in counter.
Tiled kitchen
Free basic WiFi
Cable ready
Shared patio/grill. Entrance straight from apt; this back door adds still more light to apt
English bsmnt apt in semi-detached twnhse, thus windows not only in liv room but across from bathrm & in the bedroom. No one can see in so virtually 100% private.
No Pets. No exceptions.
No Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92211
No Pets Allowed
