414 1/2 A St SE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

414 1/2 A St SE

414 1/2 A St SE · No Longer Available
Location

414 1/2 A St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Cap Hill. PRIME LOC. Large 1 BDRM UNFRNSHD $2025 - Property Id: 92211

Bright, airy apt quiet semi-detached 1881 Victorian twnhse. Quiet sought after location, short walk to Congressional office bldgs Library of Congress, Eastern Market & Barracks Row. 5 min walk to Capitol South or Eastern Market Blue/Orange Line Metro Stations. 10 min walk to Red Line Union Station Metro 2 blks to BIKE SHARE.
$2,025/mth + Electric (1 yr lease) Max Occupancy 2

Avail May 1, 2019
Other Features:
Private secure entrance
Private large storage room inc full-size washer & dryer
Working wood-burning fireplace
Central air and central heat
Wood floors
Dishwasher & modern appliances
Garbage Disposal
Eat-in counter.
Tiled kitchen
Free basic WiFi
Cable ready
Shared patio/grill. Entrance straight from apt; this back door adds still more light to apt
English bsmnt apt in semi-detached twnhse, thus windows not only in liv room but across from bathrm & in the bedroom. No one can see in so virtually 100% private.
No Pets. No exceptions.
No Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92211
Property Id 92211

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4820634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

