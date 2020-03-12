All apartments in Washington
408 XENIA STREET SE
408 XENIA STREET SE

408 Xenia Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

408 Xenia Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 XENIA STREET SE have any available units?
408 XENIA STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 408 XENIA STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
408 XENIA STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 XENIA STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 408 XENIA STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 408 XENIA STREET SE offer parking?
No, 408 XENIA STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 408 XENIA STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 XENIA STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 XENIA STREET SE have a pool?
No, 408 XENIA STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 408 XENIA STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 408 XENIA STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 408 XENIA STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 XENIA STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 XENIA STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 XENIA STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
