Washington, DC
3843 MACOMB STREET NW
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:07 PM

3843 MACOMB STREET NW

3843 Macomb Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3843 Macomb Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 MACOMB STREET NW have any available units?
3843 MACOMB STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3843 MACOMB STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3843 MACOMB STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 MACOMB STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3843 MACOMB STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3843 MACOMB STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3843 MACOMB STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3843 MACOMB STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 MACOMB STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 MACOMB STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3843 MACOMB STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3843 MACOMB STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3843 MACOMB STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 MACOMB STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 MACOMB STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 MACOMB STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3843 MACOMB STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
