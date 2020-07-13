All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

The Cloisters

100 Michigan Ave NE · (202) 759-3394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
For limited time only, we are offering 1 month free rent in for July move-ins! Schedule your personalized virtual (FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, etc.) or self-guided tour! We are open 7 days a week!
Location

100 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit U24 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit T24 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit R44 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit M43 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit H44 · Avail. now

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit P43 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit P23 · Avail. now

$2,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cloisters.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
package receiving
accepts section 8
alarm system
courtyard
roommate matching
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
lobby
Ever wished to escape the busy city life and retreat into your own quiet space? Our private community of The Cloisters Apartments grants that wish. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Washington, DC that are pet-friendly and filled with amenities. Our community is near Brookland-CUA Metro Station as well as various dining, shopping, and entertainment areas; your sophisticated and comfortable lifestyle is right here.

Take your time to admire impressive exhibitions at The Arts Walk or National Geographic Museum found in Downtown Washington, DC and get your favorite books from Barnes and Noble and Sister Helen Sheehan Library. Go on strolls at United States National Arboretum and United States Botanic Garden, shop at Walmart Supercenter, Monroe Market and Yes! Organic Market or enjoy the unique menus of Subway, Jerry Chan’s Restaurant and Brookland’s Finest Bar and Kitchen. Discover the education programs of The Catholic University of America, Howard Unive

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 (Reservation fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: 1 spot included free of charge and $75/month for every additional spot.
Storage Details: N/A
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cloisters have any available units?
The Cloisters has 7 units available starting at $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cloisters have?
Some of The Cloisters's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cloisters currently offering any rent specials?
The Cloisters is offering the following rent specials: For limited time only, we are offering 1 month free rent in for July move-ins! Schedule your personalized virtual (FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, etc.) or self-guided tour! We are open 7 days a week!
Is The Cloisters pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cloisters is pet friendly.
Does The Cloisters offer parking?
Yes, The Cloisters offers parking.
Does The Cloisters have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cloisters offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cloisters have a pool?
No, The Cloisters does not have a pool.
Does The Cloisters have accessible units?
No, The Cloisters does not have accessible units.
Does The Cloisters have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cloisters has units with dishwashers.

