Amenities
-->
Ever wished to escape the busy city life and retreat into your own quiet space? Our private community of The Cloisters Apartments grants that wish. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Washington, DC that are pet-friendly and filled with amenities. Our community is near Brookland-CUA Metro Station as well as various dining, shopping, and entertainment areas; your sophisticated and comfortable lifestyle is right here.
Take your time to admire impressive exhibitions at The Arts Walk or National Geographic Museum found in Downtown Washington, DC and get your favorite books from Barnes and Noble and Sister Helen Sheehan Library. Go on strolls at United States National Arboretum and United States Botanic Garden, shop at Walmart Supercenter, Monroe Market and Yes! Organic Market or enjoy the unique menus of Subway, Jerry Chan’s Restaurant and Brookland’s Finest Bar and Kitchen. Discover the education programs of The Catholic University of America, Howard Unive