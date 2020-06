Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom TH in Lily Ponds. Brand new hard wood floors,high ceilings, large open gourmet kitchen, bright natural light throughout. The location offers easy access to all parts of the city, close to metro and beautiful park and run trail. Please check voucher amounts as the "Lily Ponds" HCVP approved rent does not meet the rent requirement