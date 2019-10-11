All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3107 18TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3107 18TH STREET NW
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

3107 18TH STREET NW

3107 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3107 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Four bedroom home in the heart of Mount Pleasant!Spacious living and dining area on first floor. Kitchen opens to backyard and private deck. Steps from all that Mt. Pleasant has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 18TH STREET NW have any available units?
3107 18TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3107 18TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3107 18TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 18TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3107 18TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3107 18TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3107 18TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3107 18TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 18TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 18TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3107 18TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3107 18TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3107 18TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 18TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 18TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 18TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 18TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University