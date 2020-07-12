/
/
/
mount pleasant
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
260 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,430
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
472 sqft
Columbia Height's most pleasant living. Floor-to-ceiling windows in your new living room provide ample light. Gas and water included in these homes with ample storage space. Laundry centers and controlled access included.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,968
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents love the on-site parking, controlled access and convenient laundry at 1630 Park. Modern kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. In vibrant Columbia Heights, just blocks from the metro and bordering Adams Morgan.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,050
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
785 sqft
Units have quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry, and front load washer and dryer. Tenants have access to 24-hour fitness center, game room, and club room. Rooftop dog run, sunbathing deck, grill area, bike room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3125 Mount Pleasant St NW Apt 203
3125 Mount Pleasant Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
2 BR with Spacious kitchen and UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 303567 This 2 BR/1 BA condo with utilities and internet included, boasts a spacious kitchen designed to include all of the extra's to maximize space as well as a pantry with sliding
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1747 KILBOURNE PLACE NW
1747 Kilbourne Place Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2700 sqft
This beautiful & unique renovated row home is now for rent. Elegant, sunny rooms throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1613 Harvard St Nw
1613 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,560
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. A great, classic (think French doors) furnished 1BR in Adams Morgan neighborhood (cross street Harvard and 16th NW). About 5 minute walk to the National Zoo and Rock creek park.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3126 16th Street Northwest - 2
3126 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,467
600 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 1 bedroom. Only a couple blocks away from the Columbia Heights Metro. Features include lots of natural light, wood flooring, pre-wired internet/cable, in unit washer dryer, and an open floor plan.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3060 16TH ST NW #308
3060 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet, larger 1 bedroom oasis in a charming Beaux Arts style building in the Mt. Pleasant/Columbia Heights neighborhood. Conveniently located 2 blocks from the Metro and super close to many wonderful attractions.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Pleasant
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
16 Units Available
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
39 Units Available
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
9 Units Available
District
1401 S St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,018
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,819
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1075 sqft
District consists of 125 modern, chic and convenient apartments. One- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Relax on rooftop terrace, enjoy fitness center and 24/7 concierge. Logan Circle neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,509
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
967 sqft
Luxury living with stylish details such as bathtub, granite counters and modern renovations. Relax at the community coffee bar or hot tub, catch a film in the media room, exercise at the pool or gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
Ideally situated near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Stylish apartment community offering panoramic views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. Residents' amenities include a courtyard, gym and rooftop terrace with BBQ grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,371
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
759 sqft
Many interior upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, USB charging outlets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Just minutes from Meridian Hill Park and the Smithsonian.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,699
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
767 sqft
Beautiful apartments available in unique architectural space. Recently remodeled with hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry, charming lobby and picturesque courtyard included.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
470 sqft
Newly renovated apartments featuring natural wood flooring, gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and oversized closets. In Columbia Heights within short walking distance of Piney Branch Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,862
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,180
1203 sqft
Luxurious apartment community with convenient on-site amenities, including guest suite and game room. Features spacious walk-in closets and high-end hardwood flooring. Situated between Pelican Alley and 14th ST NW with quick access to Meridian Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
632 sqft
This property features rooftop decks, on-site restaurant and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have built-in bookshelves, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Community is adjacent to the Smithsonian Zoological Park and near the Naval Observatory.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
18 Units Available
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1225 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,633
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1260 sqft
Experience life in the leafy Woodley Park neighborhood. Public transit access is nearby, with the Metro just a block away. Enjoy spacious apartments, complete with hardwood floors and a recently renovated kitchen.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,272
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,132
989 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature oversized French windows for ample natural light, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and chic wooden flooring. Located close to Adams Morgan for impressive shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,174
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,081
1182 sqft
Fuse urban living with the open spaces of Rock Creek Park, and what you get is the stunningly beautiful Park Connecticut Apartments. Close to the Van Ness Metro, you'll enjoy marble interiors and rooftop Jacuzzis.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
54 Units Available
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,200
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
969 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your home is the center of your life.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly property located close to 16th Street Park, the Columbia Heights Station, shops and bars. Features in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite countertops. Onsite amenities include double-floor fitness center and rooftop deck.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VATakoma Park, MDChillum, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDChevy Chase, MDLangley Park, MDMount Rainier, MD