2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204
2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204

2850 Hartford Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Hartford Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Sunfilled and spacious two bedroom condo - Big Windows - Sparkling Hardwood Floors - Modern kitchen including washer/dryer. one half block from Police Station. 1.5 miles from Congress Heights Metro. Housing Vouchers Acceptable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 have any available units?
2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 have?
Some of 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 currently offering any rent specials?
2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 pet-friendly?
No, 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 offer parking?
Yes, 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 offers parking.
Does 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 have a pool?
No, 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 does not have a pool.
Does 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 have accessible units?
No, 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 HARTFORD ST SE #204 has units with dishwashers.
