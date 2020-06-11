All apartments in Washington
2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:42 PM

2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW

2600 Pennsylvania Ave NW · (202) 333-8480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous, sun filled elegant corner unit 2BR/2BA condo in vibrant West End: walking distance to Foggy Bottom. & DuPont Metro, World Bank, State Dept, Georgetown and outstanding restaurants/shopping & entertainment in the area. Panoramic views of Potomac River, Rosslyn, & Pennsylvania Ave. Elegant living/dining room w/gas fp., master bedrrom includes walk in closet, marble bath w/walk-in shower, sep. tub, wood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel and granite kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer. One garage parking included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 28 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
