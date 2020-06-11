2600 NW PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW

Amenities
Gorgeous, sun filled elegant corner unit 2BR/2BA condo in vibrant West End: walking distance to Foggy Bottom. & DuPont Metro, World Bank, State Dept, Georgetown and outstanding restaurants/shopping & entertainment in the area. Panoramic views of Potomac River, Rosslyn, & Pennsylvania Ave. Elegant living/dining room w/gas fp., master bedrrom includes walk in closet, marble bath w/walk-in shower, sep. tub, wood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel and granite kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer. One garage parking included.