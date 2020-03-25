Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
246 Nicholson St Ne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
246 Nicholson St Ne
246 Nicholson Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
246 Nicholson Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
Friendly neighborhood, close to Walmart, Starbucks, eateries and the University of DC Backus campus. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 246 Nicholson St Ne have any available units?
246 Nicholson St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 246 Nicholson St Ne have?
Some of 246 Nicholson St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 246 Nicholson St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
246 Nicholson St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Nicholson St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 246 Nicholson St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 246 Nicholson St Ne offer parking?
No, 246 Nicholson St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 246 Nicholson St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Nicholson St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Nicholson St Ne have a pool?
No, 246 Nicholson St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 246 Nicholson St Ne have accessible units?
Yes, 246 Nicholson St Ne has accessible units.
Does 246 Nicholson St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Nicholson St Ne has units with dishwashers.
