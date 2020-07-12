/
fort totten riggs park
1016 Apartments for rent in Fort Totten - Riggs Park, Washington, DC
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
947 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,628
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,465
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,452
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
761 sqft
Community features high speed internet and nearby street parking, and is just a short walk from the Fort Totten Metro Station. All utilities are included in rent and laundry facilities are on-site.
6010 Eastern Ave. NE
6010 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Charming three bedroom two bath renovated row house in the Riggs Park Neighborhood of NE Washington DC - Enter the house directly into the living room (16x13) with hardwood floors. Open dining room/kitchen combo is found off of the living room.
15 Gallatin St NW
15 Gallatin Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2300 sqft
Big 4 BR House w/Parking Near Metro!!! - OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/5 1PM-2PM!!! Renters Warehouse proudly presents this big semi-detached house near Fort Totten metro! (Video tour on YouTube "15 Gallatin St NW").
567 Ingraham St NE
567 Ingraham Street Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathrooms - located just five minutes walking to the Fort Totten metro (Red, Yellow, Green).
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,608
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Chillum Terrace Apts
621 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1350 sqft
If you love adventure, diversity, history, and culture, a move to Hyattsville Maryland might be just what you’re looking for! Check out Chillum Terrace Apartments, close to DC activity and yet, private and removed from all the hustle and bustle.
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,325
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
Ideally situated near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Stylish apartment community offering panoramic views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. Residents' amenities include a courtyard, gym and rooftop terrace with BBQ grilling stations.
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,583
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,649
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
851 sqft
Elegant, pet-friendly apartment building in an upscale neighborhood. Close to Metro station, Safeway, many stores and restaurants. Units have laundry hook-ups, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fahrenheit, in D.C.'s upmarket Petworth, is the epitome of high-end living: granite counters, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and more. Close to the most fashionable cafes and eateries, this place is dangerously cool.
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,540
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near educational institutions of all types, this community also provides easy access to Washington D.C.'s famous dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Tennis court and on-site gym make it easy to stay in shape.
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,386
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1086 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
802 sqft
Welcome to New Quin Apartments, conveniently located in the lively Petworth neighborhood, just steps from the metro and shopping.
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,705
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently just steps from Petworth Metro. Hardwood floors, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry in all units. Luxury pet-friendly community has controlled building access in lobby and underground parking.
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,655
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
526 sqft
Boutique apartment community situated just one block from Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Luxury studio and 1-bedroom apartments with spacious open layouts and high-end amenities. Coworking lounge and social roof deck located on the premises.
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
Live conveniently between Fort Totten and Brookland at Pleasant Hills Apartments in Northeast DC! Pleasant Hills is perfectly situated next to the Brookland/CUA Metro Station and Catholic University and offers bright, spacious one- and two-bedroom
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,169
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1150 sqft
Conveniently located in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sheridan Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located 1 mile from the D.C.
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,678
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with a patio/balcony and extra storage. Cats and dogs allowed. Parking available on site. Close to Rock Creek Park and near the Takoma Community Center.
